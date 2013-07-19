BUDAPEST, July 19 OTP Bank chief
Sandor Csanyi will invest the proceeds from selling a big chunk
of his stock in the bank primarily on investments in
agriculture, the bank said in emailed reply to Reuters questions
on Friday.
OTP shares tanked in the last three days, shedding more than
10 percent after the government said it would consider new laws
to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts to help borrowers
potentially at the expense of banks.
The shares extended those gains on news that Csanyi was
selling his shares, and were down 6.6 percent at 4,315 forints
on Friday at 1017 GMT.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)