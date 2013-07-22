BUDAPEST, July 22 Hungary's OTP Bank
Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi sold a further 650,000 shares in
OTP on Friday through his investment company Bonitas 2002, the
bank said in a statement on the web site of the Budapest Stock
Exchange on Monday.
The statement said that Bonitas sold 316,124 shares in OTP
at a price of 4,519 forints per share and a further 333,876
shares at 4,227 forints per share. Bonitas' holdings in OTP
decreased to 500,000 shares, the bank said.
Csanyi sold a big chunk of his shares in the bank already
on Thursday, driving OTP shares sharply lower on Friday after
two days of falls on government plans to intervene on foreign
currency loan contracts.
By 0755 GMT OTP shares fell by 1.5 percent to 4,137 forints
per share.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)