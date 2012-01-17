BUDAPEST Jan 17 Hungarian lender OTP Bank
will continue to pursue a cautious business policy
until shock waves in the local economy subside and, once the
situation is ripe again, it may launch products in Asia,
including China.
Chief executive Sandor Csanyi also told Reuters on Tuesday
he would not rule out OTP launching specific products in China
such as consumer credit and credit cards.
Speaking on the sidelines of the founding ceremony of the
Chinese-Hungarian Business Council, he also said the bank had no
specific plans about that yet.
"We are thinking about product segments that have already
been launched successfully in other countries, such as Russia,"
he said. Asked whether that meant consumer credit, he said:
"Yes, and credit cards."
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)