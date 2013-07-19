BUDAPEST, July 19 OTP Bank Chief Executive officer Sandor Csanyi sold nearly all of his common shares held in Hungary's biggest bank on Thursday, OTP said in a statement on the Budapest Stock Exchange web site on Friday.

Csanyi sold 342,818 shares at 4,668 forints, reducing his OTP stock to 10,000 shares, the bank said.

OTP shares plummeted more than 8 percent on Wednesday and Thursday after the government said it was thinking about tweaking foreign currency loan contracts retroactively in a potential new move to help borrowers at the cost of banks.

OTP shares traded at 4,545 forints, down 1.6 percent on the day, at 0826 GMT. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)