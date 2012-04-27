BUDAPEST, April 27 Hungary's OTP Bank proposed on Friday a dividend on 2011 earnings of about 102 forints per share as it saw no immediate takeover target that would warrant withholding its entire earnings from last year, the bank's chief executive said.

The dividend pool will be 28 billion forints ($128.33 million), up from 20 billion last year, and it will be paid in June, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sandor Csanyi told a shareholders' meeting, adding that the dividend due after own shares held by the bank will be divided among market invertors.

"We propose paying a dividend because we have not given up on acquisitions but at the moment we do not see any target that would warrant withholding the entire earnings," Csanyi said.

OTP's shares traded at 3,810 forints at 0933 GMT, down 0.8 percent, versus a 0.3 percent drop in the wider market. ($1 = 218.1942 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)