BRIEF-SIV Asset Management provides update on legal claim
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
BUDAPEST, April 4 Hungary's OTP Bank proposed to pay a dividend of 120 forints ($0.51) per share on its 2012 results after a 102 forint per share dividend paid on its 2011 profit, the bank said in proposals for its annual meeting published on Thursday.
The bank posted 2012 profits of 122.6 billion forints, up by 46 percent from the previous year. ($1 = 234.98 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's southeastern city of Foshan has cracked down on real estate purchases, the city's housing bureau said on Wednesday, making it the latest to adopt the government's flurry of cooling measures.