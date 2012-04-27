* OTP to pay dividend of 28 bln forints, or HUF 102 per shr
* No acquisition target warrants withholding dividend right
now
* Govt's planned financial transaction tax is dangerous step
(Adds CEO comments on transaction tax, IMF, updates share
price)
BUDAPEST, April 27 Hungary's OTP Bank
will pay shareholders a higher dividend on its 2011 earnings
because it does not need the cash at the moment for
acquisitions, the bank's chief executive said.
The bank will pay a dividend of about 102 forints a share or
a total of 28 billion forints ($128.33 million), up from 20
billion last year, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sandor
Csanyi told a shareholders' meeting on Friday.
"We propose paying a dividend because we have not given up
on acquisitions but at the moment we do not see any target that
would warrant withholding the entire earnings," Csanyi said.
Csanyi, who heads emerging Europe's largest independent
lender, also criticised government plans for a new financial
transaction tax, saying it would be a dangerous step that could
dampen economic growth, divert financial traffic from the
country and boost the grey economy.
"To do it like this is a very dangerous process," he told
reporters after the meeting.
The government has said it would impose the tax from 2013 to
try to reign in its budget deficit as it phases out windfall
taxes levied for 2010-2012.
The tax is part of fiscal measures to persuade the European
Union to revoke a decision on cutting development funds to
Hungary in 2013. Hungary is also seeking billions of euros in
aid from the EU and the International Monetary Fund.
"To introduce (this tax) in Hungary only is a very risky
step, plus it would add an extra burden on large companies that
work with an intensive flow of funds," Csanyi said.
He did not give any detail on how the tax might impact OTP's
own bottom line.
Turning to Hungary's impending talks on a loan agreement
with the IMF and the EU, Csanyi said an agreement and the market
calm that would result from this was in everyone's interests.
OTP's shares traded at 3,797 forints at 1127 GMT, down 1.2
percent, versus a 0.4 percent drop in the wider market.
($1 = 218.1942 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)