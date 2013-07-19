BUDAPEST, July 19 Trading in the shares of Hungary's biggest lender OTP Bank was briefly suspended on the Budapest bourse after the stock fell 10 percent on news that its Chief Executive had sold a big chunk of his shares in the bank.

After trading resumed, OTP extended losses and was down 11.3 percent at 4,100 forints at 1201 GMT.

Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi sold a big chunk of his shares in the bank on Thursday, driving OTP shares lower after two days of steep falls on government plans to intervene on foreign currency loan contracts. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)