BUDAPEST Aug 17 Hungary's OTP Bank
expects the recent rapid growth in its non-performing loans to
slow in the remainder of 2012, while its loan book could expand
on a group level, thanks mostly to its expansion in Russia, the
bank said on Friday.
Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told a news conference
the bank would increase its lending aggressively in Russia in
the second half and was on track with expanding its lending to
small businesses in Hungary.
OTP's second-quarter results topped forecasts on Friday, but
its delinquency rate rose to 18.8 percent of the loan book.
OTP's shares rose 2.5 percent to trade at 3,839 forints
($17.08) by 0750 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the
wider market.
($1 = 224.8120 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Jane Baird)