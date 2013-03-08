BUDAPEST, March 8 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Friday it expected its consolidated loan book to show subdued growth in 2013, with consumer lending in its foreign markets expanding by double digits, as well as lending to Hungarian companies.

The bank said in a presentation prepared for a press conference to be held at 0800 GMT that deposits should grow in sync with lending this year while the group level revenue margin could remain stable, and portfolio deterioration could slow.

The bank posted a somewhat lower than expected fourth quarter 2012 profit on Friday, while its full-year bottom line grew by almost half. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)