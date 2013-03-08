BUDAPEST, March 8 Hungary's OTP Bank said on
Friday it expected its consolidated loan book to show subdued
growth in 2013, with consumer lending in its foreign markets
expanding by double digits, as well as lending to Hungarian
companies.
The bank said in a presentation prepared for a press
conference to be held at 0800 GMT that deposits should grow in
sync with lending this year while the group level revenue margin
could remain stable, and portfolio deterioration could slow.
The bank posted a somewhat lower than expected fourth
quarter 2012 profit on Friday, while its full-year bottom line
grew by almost half.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)