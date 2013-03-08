(Combines stories, adds comments from Dep CEO, analyst)
BUDAPEST, March 8 Hungary's OTP Bank expects its
consolidated loan book to show subdued growth in 2013 and has
"very serious" plans in Russia, its most important foreign
market.
The bank, emerging Europe's largest independent lender, said
in a presentation on Friday that deposits should grow in sync
with lending this year while its group level revenue margin
could remain stable and portfolio deterioration could slow.
"We have very serious plans in Russia," Deputy Chief
Executive Laszlo Bencsik told a press conference. "We make
serious investments and efforts to develop the bank further.
It's a dynamic market, where we cannot rest on our laurels."
The bank posted a lower than expected Q4 2012 profit of
26.15 billion forints ($114.43 million) while its full-year
bottom line grew 46 percent to 122.6 billion forints, mainly as
its Russian and other foreign units returned a growing chunk of
the bottom line.
OTP said it expected a stabilising environment in Bulgaria,
its second most important foreign market, where the government's
collapse and the resulting political uncertainty have created
turbulence.
In Ukraine, as well as Serbia, Romania and Slovakia, the
bank will focus on expanding high margin consumer lending, while
in its core Hungarian market it will zero in on small business
loans especially in the agricultural sector, Bencsik said.
He said that risk provisioning already led to a coverage of
bad loans of 80 percent, which was adequate and may not need to
grow further, he said.
"If management sees a sustained moderation of risks it could
reduce risk provisioning substantially, with coverage already at
80 percent," the trading house Equilor said in a client note.
"That could lead to an explosion in profits and dividends."
Bencsik said the bank was doing what it could to cover risk
and would not speculate about the risk environment going
forward.
Despite an adverse operating environment in Hungary - where
the economy shrank by 1.7 percent last year and the volatile
forint currency leading to rising delinquency - the bank was
more active than its market share would warrant, Bencsik said.
He said OTP stood ready to participate in any lending growth
as its loan-to-deposit ratio fell to 95 percent in 2012.
"Obviously OTP needs no external financing, but this is not
a natural state of affairs," he said. "Banks should channel
money from the financial markets into household and corporate
loans. This should be started for credit demand to grow."
He said government plans to consolidate foreign currency
denominated household mortgages was a welcome development,
adding that OTP has about 180 billion forints ($787.69 million)
worth of problematic Swiss franc denominated loans.
($1 = 228.5152 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Paul Casciato)