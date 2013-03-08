BUDAPEST, March 8 Hungary's OTP Bank
posted lower than expected profits in the fourth quarter as
Central Europe's biggest independent lender recorded broadly
flat revenues while it set aside a hefty amount of risk
provisions against non-performing loans.
The bank said on Thursday its consolidated bottom line
reversed from a deep loss a year ago to a 26.15 billion forint
($114.43 million) quarterly net profit, against the median
forecast of a 30 billion profit in a poll by business portal
portfolio.hu.
Profits for the whole of 2012 rose by 46 percent to 122.6
billion forints, however, in a year when domestic business
continued to suffer, and non-performing loans reached 19.1
percent of the bank's lending.
"The main reason behind the significant improvement was the
drop in the amount of adjustments," OTP said in its earnings
report, pointing to zero goodwill impairment charges and lower
losses on early repayments of foreign currency mortgages.
Hungary's financial sector pays Europe's highest bank tax
and many households indebted in foreign currency, mainly the
Swiss franc, have fallen behind on loan payments, hurting bank
portfolios. Businesses also suffer from a persistent recession.
OTP said the growth of its non-performing loan stock has
slowed down, and 44 billion forints worth of loans turned bad in
the quarter.
"While the (bad loan) ratio further increased - partly due
to the decline of overall loan volumes - from the second half of
the year there was a definite deceleration in portfolio
deterioration," the bank said in its earnings report.
OTP took the opportunity of steady revenues and profits to
set aside a hefty 70.3 billion forints in risk provisions in the
quarter, expanding the coverage of bad loans to 80 percent at
the end of 2012, up from 77.9 percent three months earlier.
The consolidated loan book shrank by 1 percent from 2011 as
Hungarian loans were 7 percent lower than a year ago.
The bank said its total revenues fell 2 percent year-on-year
in the fourth quarter to 214.9 billion forints, broadly in line
with the analyst consensus for 215.6 billion forints.
Revenues for the whole of 2012 were 4 percent above those of
2011, it said.
OTP, which is present in several countries in Central Europe
and also in Russia, said its foreign units contributed 61
billion forints to profits in 2012, about 20 percent more than
in 2011, on the back of high-margin consumer lending growing
especially in Russia and Ukraine.
Earnings in the core domestic business fell 17 percent to
94.6 billion forints in 2012.
The bank said its capital position was strong, with a
capital adequacy ratio of 19.7 percent at the end of the year
compared with 18.2 percent in late September and an 8 percent
regulatory minimum.
($1 = 228.5152 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)