BUDAPEST, July 19 Hungary's OTP Bank shares dropped more than 2 percent on Friday as the bank said in a statement that its Chief Executive Officer sold nearly all of his common shares in the bank a day earlier.

OTP's shares have been falling steadily for three days, hit by government statements that it is considering measures to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts to help borrowers, a move that could cost banks.

At 0837 GMT, OTP shares were down 2.6 percent on the day at 4,500 forints. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)