BUDAPEST, July 19 Hungary's OTP Bank
shares dropped more than 2 percent on Friday as the bank said in
a statement that its Chief Executive Officer sold nearly all of
his common shares in the bank a day earlier.
OTP's shares have been falling steadily for three days, hit
by government statements that it is considering measures to
overwrite foreign currency loan contracts to help borrowers, a
move that could cost banks.
At 0837 GMT, OTP shares were down 2.6 percent on the day at
4,500 forints.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)