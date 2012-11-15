* Rise in bad loans slowest since crisis started in 2008

* Foreign units contribution up, bank sees further increase

* Domestic business suffers on taxes, bad loan provisioning (Adds news conference, details)

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 Hungarian group OTP Bank beat quarterly profit expectations as net interest and fee income at central Europe's biggest independent lender rose and the pain of bad loans eased.

Domestic business is still suffering due to high taxes and the recession, but units in central Europe and Russia lifted their contribution to 55 percent of the group's profit.

"This trend is likely to continue in the coming quarters," OTP Bank deputy chief executive Laszlo Bencsik told a news conference on Thursday.

OTP said consolidated third-quarter profit after tax rose 21 percent to 42.5 billion forints ($190 million), 7 percent above the median forecast in a poll by business portal portfolio.hu.

At 1116 GMT, OTP shares traded 1.5 percent higher at 4,230 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, outperforming the blue chip index, which fell 0.7 percent.

Profits for the first nine months of 2012 still fell 6 percent to 123.7 billion forints in a year when non-performing loans approached one-fifth of the bank's lending.

The forint's slide in previous years pushed many households which held Swiss franc and euro loans to the brink, while companies are plagued by economic recession and weak demand.

Hungary's financial sector also pays Europe's highest bank tax.

OTP, the country's biggest lender, said a surge in bad loans in the second quarter in its core domestic business was followed by a significant slowdown in the deterioration.

The relief was brought by a strengthening of the forint , government measures to help troubled household borrowers and improved quality of loans to big firms, OTP said.

"(This) led to significant rise in the provision cover of the problematic (loan) stock even while risk (provision) costs fell by 18 percent quarter-on-quarter," it said in a statement.

Provisions covered 80.6 percent of problematic loans at the end of September, 2.3 percent more than three months earlier.

Figures including foreign units showed a rise in the rate of bad loans to 19 percent from 18.8 percent in the second quarter, the slowest rise since the 2008/2009 global crisis started to weigh on loan quality.

Bencsik said the bad loan rate could peak below 20 percent next year. He said a limited number of creditworthy borrowers formed a bottleneck for further corporate lending growth. ($1 = 224.23 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)