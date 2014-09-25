BRIEF-Ultra Chip announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.567 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 25 Otrs AG : * Says H1 sales of 2.413 million euros (previous year: 2.393 million euros) * Says H1 EBITDA amounted to 187 thousand euros (previous year: 246 thousand euros) * Sees for FY 2014 expansion of internationalization and sales growth to around
5.200 million euros * Sees for FY 2014 result of approximately -75 thousand euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.567 per share to shareholders for 2016
DAR ES SALAAM, April 19 Vodacom Tanzania Plc, a subsidiary of South Africa's Vodacom Group, has extended the offer period for its initial public offering by three weeks to give local investors more time to take part in the share sale, an official from the market regulator said on Wednesday.