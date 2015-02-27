LONDON Feb 27 A new kidney disease drug from Japan's Otsuka has been recommended for approval in Europe, the region's medicines regulator said on Friday.

Jinarc, or tolvaptan, was given a green light for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), an hereditary genetic disease that leads to the development of cysts in the kidneys.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin)