BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
(Corrects second summary point to say Otsuka will own 6.26 pct stake after deal, not dissolves stake; adds 18.95 pct in headline)
May 18 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says to sell 316.8 million shares (18.95 percent stake) in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd, a foodstuffs company based in Jiangsu, China, for about 1.5 billion yuan
* Says Otsuka to hold 6.26 percent stake in VV Food & Beverage through Otsuka (China) Investment after the transaction
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets