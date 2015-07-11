July 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Rexulti, an anti-psychotic drug used to treat schizophrenia.

The drug, brexpiprazole, was also approved as an adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD), a serious psychiatric condition that can lead to persistent feelings of sadness, frustration or anger, the health regulator said.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a unit of Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)