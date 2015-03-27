TOKYO, March 27 A rare family feud erupted in a
Japanese shareholders meeting on Friday, when the chief
executive of Otsuka Kagu Ltd defeated her father's
attempt to oust her, vowing to push ahead with her plan to take
the furniture retailer more mass-market.
"I am sorry that things have come to this," Kumiko Otsuka,
47, coolly told shareholders in the meeting, in which she
instructed her father, company founder and chairman Katsuhisa
Otsuka, and her mother to identify themselves by name and
shareholder number.
The daughter overcame the chairman's challenge by an
undisclosed majority vote.
"I had five children," the father said from the audience as
he pleaded with shareholders to back his return as CEO. "Kumiko
was the first and she was a difficult birth."
Kumiko's mother also gave a rambling speech criticising the
CEO, until another shareholder yelled at her to stop.
The Otsuka family showdown - virtually unheard of in Japan's
highly scripted shareholders' meetings - is Japan's first major
proxy battle since the country adopted corporate governance
guidelines in time for this year's annual general meetings. They
require institutional investors to reveal how they vote.
The feud, which has gripped the public - one broadcaster
carried parts of a Kumiko Otsuka news conference live during a
gossipy talk show - also highlights the risk of failed
succession planning at Japanese companies with high family
ownership.
Infighting at the company, which the 71-year-old Katsuhisa
Otsuka founded in 1969, became public after Kumiko began
implementing her strategy to deal with competition from the
likes of Sweden's Ikea AB and domestic discount chain
Nitori Holdings Co.
The former banker, who succeeded her father as CEO in 2009,
sought to ease Otsuka Kagu's expensive policy of appointing
sales staff for each customer, while reducing mailed
advertisements. She also opened small shops specialising in
Scandinavian furniture and aimed for more cheaper offerings.
"In order to build on the strengths of the past 40 years as
a business, we need to implement some reforms to keep up with
today's consumers," said Kumiko, who was backed by proxy
advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass
Lewis.
The daughter blames the father for last year's 1.4 billion
yen ($11 million) operating loss. Katsuhisa Otsuka counters that
his daughter was taking the retailer downmarket.
She was ousted as CEO in July, when the previous board sided
with her father, who reversed some of her changes. She returned
in January in what her father has called a boardroom coup.
The father defended his record on Friday and criticised his
daughter.
"What have I done wrong? If anything, it was in appointing
her as CEO six years ago," he said. "I'm disappointed."
One shareholder urged reconciliation.
"Old man, your daughter is pretty smart. I think she really
cares about the company," he said. "I would put an ad in the
paper, with the two of you shaking hands and saying you're
sorry, and promise to sell furniture for the best price."
($1 = 119.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by William Mallard and Alex
Richardson)