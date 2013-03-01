(Corrects stock symbol for Otsuka in paragraph 1 to
Feb 28 U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a
once-monthly injectable form of Abilify, the blockbuster
treatment for schizophrenia, which will be sold by Japanese
drugmaker Otsuka and Danish drug group Lundbeck
.
In July 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined
to approve the medicine, Abilify Maintena, citing deficiencies
from an inspection of a third-party supplier of sterile water.
Otsuka and Lundbeck resubmitted their marketing application soon
afterward, after working with an alternative supplier.
About 1 percent of adults in the United States are believed
to have schizophrenia, a disorder of thought processes that can
involve hallucinations, delusions and poor emotional
responsiveness.
The new formulation of Abilify is meant to provide long-term
prevention of relapses from schizophrenia symptoms, particularly
for patients who don't faithfully take their anti-psychosis
medicines.
But the medicine has a convenience disadvantage. It comes in
a "cake" form, which must be diluted with sterile water for
injection. That means it has to be given by a healthcare
professional.
For a decade, Otsuka and Bristol-Myers Squibb had
co-marketed the once-daily basic formulation of Abilify, which
had global sales of $2.8 billion in 2012. Under an updated
partnership agreement, Otsuka early this year began to take on
complete marketing responsibility for basic Abilify, but
Bristol-Myers will continue to manufacture the medicine and
share in revenue from it.
