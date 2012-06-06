June 6 (Reuters Health) - Researchers who tested a novel
type of antibiotic against multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis are
reporting that nearly half of patients who were given the new
drug cleared the bacteria from their lung fluid in two months.
The multinational clinical trial of experimental drug
delamanid found that volunteers who received it, along with a
standard regimen of other anti-TB medicines, were far more
likely to see the bacteria disappear from their sputum than
those who got just the older medicines.
That "conversion" of sputum cultures happened much more
quickly in patients taking the new drug, according to Lawrence
Geiter, a vice president at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co,
which developed delamanid, and an author of the study.
Otsuka also designed and financed the clinical trial, which
took place in 17 medical centers across nine countries.
"We saw what we think is a reasonable safety profile,"
Geiter told Reuters Health in a telephone interview. "(So) this
could be the first new class of TB compounds that would be
licensed in nearly a half century."
The results, published in the New England Journal of
Medicine, are being called "significant but modest" in an
accompanying editorial by Drs. Richard Chaisson and Eric
Nuermberger of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
in Baltimore.
"We've been looking for new chemical classes of drugs for
tuberculosis for a while," said Scott G. Franzblau, director of
the Institute for Tuberculosis Research at the University of
Illinois at Chicago, who was not connected with the study.
He told Reuters Health it is not surprising that a new drug
would help against drug-resistant strains.
"That's kind of a given. Any new class of TB drug is
expected to work against drug resistant strains because they
haven't had a chance to become resistant to it. That's the
easier part in making a dent in TB," he said.
"The harder part is, can you really get a drug that will
help you shorten treatment? The preclinical data in mice
suggested that this drug should be able to do that as well as
others in its class, one of which is in clinical trial and the
other is in a preclinical trial."
Tuberculosis causes about 1.8 million deaths each year and
about 440,000 cases worldwide involve bacteria that have learned
to resist conventional drugs such as isoniazid and rifampin.
Patients with multi-drug-resistant TB have to take four to
six expensive medications, some with significant side effects,
for as long as two years at a cost of up to $5,000.
All of the 481 TB patients in the new study received
conventional treatment with a drug combination developed by the
World Health Organization.
Of the 161 who were also given 100 mg of delamanid twice
daily, 45.4 percent had no trace of the TB bacterium in their
lung fluid after two months. With a twice-daily dose of 200 mg,
given to 160 people, the rate was 41.9 percent. That compares
with 29.6 percent among the 160 volunteers given a placebo along
with conventional treatment.
Headache, insomnia and upper abdominal pain affected at
least one in five patients getting delamanid. Nausea and
vomiting were reported by about a third. But the rate of both
side effects was not significantly higher than among those
receiving placebo.
A more serious concern was the risk of a heart abnormality
known as a prolonged QT interval, which stretches out the period
between heartbeats.
The researchers found that 13 percent of the patients
getting the highest dose of delamanid had a prolonged QT
interval, as did 10 percent on the lower dose - compared with
just 3.8 percent in the placebo group.
The problem occurs at the point "when the heart is
repolarizing and charging the battery to do the next beat,"
Geiter said.
"If the interval gets really long, much longer than we
observed, it's not able to beat again in a functional manner so
you start to get fibrillations or arrhythmias," which affect the
flow of blood and can cause fainting.
None of the patients had any heart symptoms, however.
"This is something we'll continue to look at," Geiter said.
A longer study that will examine the effect of six months of
treatment with delamanid, and follow those patients for 30
months, is underway.
SOURCE:New England Journal of Medicine,
online June 6, 2012.