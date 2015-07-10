FRANKFURT, July 10 German prosthetic limb and
wheelchair maker Ottobock is aiming to float on the stock
exchange in two years, its chief executive told a German
magazine.
"We want to enter the stock exchange with our strongly
growing healthcare business in 2017," weekly Focus magazine
quoted Hans Georg Naeder as saying in an interview.
Healthcare -- by far the largest of Ottobock's three
businesses -- has around 7,300 employees and generated sales of
771 million euros ($856 million) last year, according to the
company's website. Ottobock also has a chemicals division and an
IT business.
Focus magazine said the 96-year-old company would offer
investors 25 percent of stock in the healthcare business in a
first step.
CEO Naeder is only the third chief to lead the company,
after Otto Bock, a prosthetist who founded the business after
World War One, and Bock's son-in-law Max Naeder.
($1 = 0.9005 euros)
