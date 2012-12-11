SINGAPORE Dec 11 Thailand's third-richest man
extended the deadline on his S$8.88-per-share offer to buy
Fraser and Neave Ltd, to Jan. 2, the fourth delay in
about one-and-a-half months as he plays for time until the Jan.
3 deadline of a slightly higher rival bid.
The waiting game between two of Southeast Asia's most
powerful tycoons is expected to escalate into a bidding war for
Singapore's F&N, a 129-year-old company with property assets
worth more than S$8 billion ($6.55 billion) as well as soft
drinks and printing businesses.
F&N's shares have steadily been trading well above the price
of both Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's offer and
the competing S$9.08-per-share bid from a group led by Singapore
property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd.
Overseas Union Chairman Stephen Riady is also the president
of Indonesia's Lippo group of companies.
The Overseas Union group may be prepared to bid up to S$9.88
per share for F&N, assuming it sells F&N's non-property assets
and keeps a minimum internal rate of return of 25 percent, Jit
Soon Lim, an analyst at Nomura, said in a report last week.
Lim has a S$10.48 target price for the stock, compared with
its latest close of S$9.45.
Charoen - through two companies linked to him, TCC Assets
and Thai Beverage PCL - made his S$8.88-per-share
offer in September for the nearly 70 percent of F&N he did not
already own, valuing the company at around S$12.8 billion ($10.5
billion).
The Overseas Union-led group came up with a S$13.1 billion
counterbid and last week set a Jan. 3 deadline for its offer.
F&N shares have surged more than 50 percent so far this
year, outperforming the nearly 18 percent gain in the benchmark
Straits Times Index.
The Thai group's stake, which has edged up to 33.6 percent,
makes it F&N's biggest shareholder. It has also received
acceptances from F&N shareholders representing a further 1.4
percent.
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, F&N's second-biggest
shareholder with a stake of around 14.8 percent, has given its
conditional support to the Overseas Union group. The Japanese
brewer will offer to buy F&N's food and beverage business for
S$2.7 billion if the group's bid is successful.
($1 = 1.2208 Singapore dollars)
