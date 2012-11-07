SINGAPORE Nov 7 Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd , a hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group, on Wednesday requested a trading halt in its shares pending an announcement that is likely related to its plans to make a counter bid for Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd .

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi currently has a pending $7.2 billion offer for F&N shares that he does not already control.

Companies linked to Charoen collectively control about 36 percent of F&N. Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd owns almost 15 percent.

F&N's market capitalisation is around $11 billion, more than five times OUE's market value of around $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Editing by Kevin Lim)