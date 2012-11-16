SINGAPORE Nov 16 Overseas Union Enterprise
, which is leading a consortium that launched a S$13.1
billion ($10.7 billion) counter bid for Fraser and Neave
, said F&N's property business was complementary to the
Singapore real estate group.
"All are good assets," Stephen Riady, executive chairman of
Overseas Union Enterprise told Reuters, replying to a question
on which properties the group was eyeing. Riady was speaking on
the sidelines of a charity event in Singapore.
The consortium's counter offer, the biggest bid for a
Southeast Asian company -- sets the stage for a showdown between
it and the Thais as it seeks to unlock value in the Singapore
conglomerate that has large property and soft drinks businesses.
Riady is the chairman of Hong Kong-listed Lippo Ltd
, which is in turn part of Indonesian conglomerate
Lippo Group. Lippo Ltd, through its subsidiaries, has a majority
stake in Overseas Union Enterprise.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrat; Editing by Anshuman Daga)