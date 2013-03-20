SINGAPORE, March 20 Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise has picked Credit Suisse , Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered Plc for its planned S$1 billion ($800 million) listing of a hospitality real estate investment trust in the second half of the year, sources said.

OUE, which is led by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady, revived plans for the REIT listing soon after it lost the battle to buy Fraser and Neave in favour of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The sources declined to be identified as OUE had yet to publicly reveal the names of the banks involved in the listing.

OUE did not reply to emails and phone calls seeking comment. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs declined comment. Standard Chartered wasn't immediately available to comment.