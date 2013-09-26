BRIEF-Industrial Securities' 2016 net profit down 50.9 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 50.9 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($289.67 million)
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd said it is exploring the listing of a commercial real estate investment trust in Singapore, a plan coming on the heels of its recent hospitality trust listing in July.
The initial portfolio of the proposed REIT could include OUE Bayfront, an 18-storey office building in the city's downtown area, and other commercial properties owned by Lippo China Resources Ltd, OUE said in a filing late on Wednesday. It did not disclose the size of the planned REIT.
OUE, which is backed by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady, raised $476 million through the listing of its hotel and a shopping mall in a hospitality trust in July. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says 2016 net profit down 50.9 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($289.67 million)
SYDNEY, April 10 Hedge fund manager Elliott Advisors said on Monday it had sent a letter to BHP Billiton directors outlining a plan to unlock value by scrapping the mining giant's dual- corporate structure, demerging its oil business and rejigging its capital return policy.