SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd said on Wednesday it has offered a potential buyer exclusivity to do due diligence on a hotel cum retail complex along Singapore's prime Orchard Road shopping belt.

OUE, controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group, did not name the potential buyer of its Mandarin Orchard hotel and Mandarin Gallery shopping mall and said no firm decision has been made with regards to the sale of those properties.

CIMB said the Mandarin Orchard hotel alone could fetch as much as S$1.18 billion ($963.19 million).

The potential sale of the Orchard Road properties suggests OUE may not proceed with a plan to divest some of its assets via a real estate investment trust or REIT. ($1 = 1.2251 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)