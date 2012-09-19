SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Property developer Overseas
Union Enterprise Ltd said on Wednesday it has offered
a potential buyer exclusivity to do due diligence on a hotel cum
retail complex along Singapore's prime Orchard Road shopping
belt.
OUE, controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group, did not name the
potential buyer of its Mandarin Orchard hotel and Mandarin
Gallery shopping mall and said no firm decision has been made
with regards to the sale of those properties.
CIMB said the Mandarin Orchard hotel alone could fetch as
much as S$1.18 billion ($963.19 million).
The potential sale of the Orchard Road properties suggests
OUE may not proceed with a plan to divest some of its assets via
a real estate investment trust or REIT.
($1 = 1.2251 Singapore dollars)
