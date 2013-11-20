SINGAPORE Nov 20 CIMB,
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Standard Chartered
Plc were hired to manage OUE Commercial REIT's initial
public offering of about S$600 million ($482.4 million), IFR
reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
Other banks will likely be added to the group handling the
IPO, set to take place early in 2014, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
The size of the offering may also change depending on the
assets injected into the real estate investment trust (REIT),
which will include the OUE Bayfront office building in Singapore
and the Lippo Plaza Property in Shanghai, IFR said.
($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Matt Driskill)