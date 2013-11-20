SINGAPORE Nov 20 CIMB, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Standard Chartered Plc were hired to manage OUE Commercial REIT's initial public offering of about S$600 million ($482.4 million), IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Other banks will likely be added to the group handling the IPO, set to take place early in 2014, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The size of the offering may also change depending on the assets injected into the real estate investment trust (REIT), which will include the OUE Bayfront office building in Singapore and the Lippo Plaza Property in Shanghai, IFR said.

($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars)

