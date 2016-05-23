BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Ourpalm Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue first tranche of 2016 corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan
* Says bonds issued at par value of 100 yuan each
* Says bonds with a term of five years
* Says proceeds to be raised for equity investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cqo9mH

* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer