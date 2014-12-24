(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* Outdoor ads hold their own with local audiences, spurring
deals
* Outfront, Lamar converted to REITs this year
* Pvt equity eye sales to cash in on high outdoor asset
valuations
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Dec 24 Billboards, which trace their
roots to ancient Egypt, are set to generate a boom in U.S. deal
activity as the biggest operators seek to expand in regional
markets, investment banking sources said.
Billboards are holding their own with local audiences even
as attention slips for other sorts of regional advertising, such
as ads in local newspapers facing circulation declines, or TV
commercials that viewers increasingly are able to skip.
The four biggest publicly traded outdoor ad companies -
Lamar Advertising REIT Co, Clear Channel Outdoor
Holdings Inc, Outfront Media Inc (formerly known
as CBS Outdoor) and France's J.C Decaux SA - control
more than half of the U.S. outdoor ad market.
There is now a race to consolidate the rest of the industry,
which is made up of independently run regional companies that
are often owned by private equity funds.
The timing has to do with the big companies' finances.
Earlier this year, Outfront Media and Lamar were told by tax
authorities that their outdoor displays qualified as property,
allowing them to convert into Real Estate Investment Trusts
(REITs). As REITs, the companies' top executives have said they
have more money to buy competitors and convert their signs to
digital.
This has emboldened them to pay top dollar for deals.
Outfront Media, for example, agreed to buy Van Wagner
Communications, a privately held company with outdoor
advertising in New York's Times Square and on buses on the Las
Vegas strip, for $690 million in July.
The company said it paid 10.8 times Van Wagner's 12-month
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA). The average multiple for U.S. media deals
is roughly eight to 10 times EBITDA, according to industry
sources.
"It makes a lot of sense for the large companies to buy the
small companies," said Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss. "The
fact that Outfront would pay a big multiple for Van Wagner shows
how much synergies a large outdoor billboard operator can bring
to a local competitor."
Being a REIT benefits operators such as Lamar and Outfront
because it boosts their stock market valuation, giving them a
more valuable currency with which to do deals. REITs also save
money on taxes and have more cash to pay down debt.
Operators can charge premium prices for a billboard in the
right place. In New York's Times Square, renting a sign can cost
more than $100,000 a month. In Los Angeles, prices range from
about $10,000 a month to about $100,000 a month for a top spot.
In the middle of the country, billboards typically rent for
roughly $1,000 to $2,000 a month, depending on the location.
Private equity owners want to sell their outdoor assets
while valuations are high. Fairway Advertising, for example,
which is owned by buyout firms ACON Investments and MidOcean
Partners, is close to being bought by GTCR LLC for $550 million,
sources said earlier this month.
GTCR formed a partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising,
another regional billboard company, in the hope that it can sell
the combined assets to one of the major companies.
Clear Channel Outdoor, which is not a REIT, is looking at
selling its European assets worth more than $2 billion, Reuters
has reported. Such a divestiture could make its conversion into
a REIT more likely, analysts have said.
BENEFITS OF SCALE
As outdoor ad companies get bigger through acquisitions, it
becomes more efficient for them to sell ads on a national basis,
strip out overhead costs, and convert signs to digital
billboards. Digital billboards make more money because they can
change their messages in short periods of time.
It is a far cry from ancient Egypt, where people erected
obelisks covered with hieroglyphics to publicize laws and
treaties, according to the Outdoor Advertising Association of
America.
Advertisers are now experimenting with having billboards
interact with consumers' phones, which can help track an ad's
effectiveness, as well as "geofencing", which is location-based
technology that can communicate with people around a billboard
to sometimes display personalized messages.
Such innovation requires spending, which some smaller
companies cannot easily afford, and this makes them more open to
being acquired.
A digital billboard delivers as much as four times the
revenue as a static board, Outfront Media CEO Jeremy Male said
in an interview.
"As we get smarter, we'll be building more app-based
solutions for advertisers," Male said. "Digital is the future."
(Editing by Greg Roumeliotis, John Pickering and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)