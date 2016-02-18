Feb 18 Outerwall Inc shareholder Engaged Capital LLC urged the company to explore strategic options, including taking the owner of Redbox video rental kiosks private.

The hedge fund, which has a 14.6 stake in the company, said in a letter that Outerwall's underperformance was because of the board's "failed strategies, flawed capital allocation policies, and misaligned governance." (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)