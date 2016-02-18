BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Outerwall Inc shareholder Engaged Capital LLC urged the company to explore strategic options, including taking the owner of Redbox video rental kiosks private.
The hedge fund, which has a 14.6 stake in the company, said in a letter that Outerwall's underperformance was because of the board's "failed strategies, flawed capital allocation policies, and misaligned governance." (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago