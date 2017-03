Sept 16 Outerwall Inc, operator of the Redbox video rental kiosks, slashed its third-quarter earnings forecast due to higher promotional discounts.

The company now expects third-quarter core diluted earnings of 82 cents to 94 cents per share, down from the $1.36 to $1.51 per share it forecast earlier.

Outerwall also lowered its revenue forecast to $569 million-$589 million for the third quarter, from the $604 million to $630 million it estimated earlier.