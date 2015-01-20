Jan 20 Redbox video rental kiosk operator
Outerwall Inc's Chief Executive J. Scott Di Valerio has
stepped down, less than two years at the company's helm.
Board member Nora Denzel has been appointed interim CEO
until a successor for Di Valerio is found, Outerwall said on
Tuesday.
The company's shares fell as much as 12 percent to $68.25 in
early trading on the Nasdaq.
Di Valerio, who joined Outerwall in 2010 as chief financial
officer, has also resigned from the company's board.
Outerwall also estimated revenue of $598 million-$602
million for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected
$596.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Outerwall had earlier forecast revenue of $575 million-$605
million for the quarter.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)