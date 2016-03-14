(Adds details, shares)
March 14 Outerwall Inc said on Monday
that the Redbox video rental kiosks owner would explore
strategic and financial alternatives.
The company's shares rose nearly 15 percent to $39.50 in
extended trading on Monday.
The company's decision comes nearly a month after
Outerwall's second-largest shareholder, Engaged Capital Llc,
urged the company to explore strategic options, including taking
it private.
The hedge fund, which has a 14.6 percent stake in Outerwall,
said the company should halt its share repurchase program and
sell or shut down its phone recycling business ecoATM, among
other options.
Outerwall has retained Morgan Stanley & Co Llc as its
financial adviser, and Perkins Coie Llp as its legal adviser.
The company has also doubled its quarterly dividend to 60
cents per share.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)