HELSINKI, April 4 Stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Wednesday it signed a revolving credit facility of 400 million euros ($534 million) to be available after its acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel operations.

It said the maturity of the credit is June 2013 and that there was a financial convenant based on gearing. The banks paricitipating in the loan syndicate are Nordea, J.P. Morgan, SEB, Danske Bank, Pohjola Bank, Handelsbanken, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)