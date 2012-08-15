HELSINKI Aug 15 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Wednesday it had received an environmental permit to expand ferrochrome production at its Tornio site in northwestern Finland.

Outokumpu is investing 440 million euros ($542 million) in the project, which will double its annual ferrochrome output to 540,000 tonnes. ($1 = 0.8116 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)