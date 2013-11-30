FRANKFURT Nov 30 Finland's Outokumpu
announced plans for a 650 million euro ($885 million) rights
issue and said it had obtained commitments from banks for a new
500 million euro loan facility to shore up its finances.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Outokumpu said it had
received irrevocable commitments from shareholders representing
52.8 percent of shares for the rights issue, with the remaining
47.2 percent being underwritten by its core banks.
It will also seek amendments to the terms of existing
financing arrangements including extension of their maturities
until 2017.
In addition, it agreed to transfer steel plant Terni and the
VDM high-performance alloy unit to Germany's ThyssenKrupp
in exchange for an outstanding loan note worth 1.27
billion euros. Its net debt should decline by about 650 million
euros as a result.
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)