* Four Outokumpu workers exposed to radiation
* One worker's exposure "material safety risk"
* Radiation should not have adverse health effects
* Recycled steel had contained americium
(Adds detail)
HELSINKI, Feb 24 - Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu said workers at its mill in western Finland
were exposed to radiation after recycled steel containing the
radioactive element americium ended up in its melting process.
Outokumpu said on Friday one worker was exposed to ten
millisieverts of radiation at the Tornio mill overnight when
entering the melting furnace during maintenance.
The exposure amounts to a level 2 incident, indicating
"material safety risk", according to the Finnish Radiation and
Nuclear Safety Authority, adding it did not pose adverse health
effects.
Measurements of the other three employees showed no
abnormality, it said.
Outokumpu said the recycled steel it buys should not contain
radiating elements, adding that samples from the melt shop will
be analysed to ensure there were no more harmful materials.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)