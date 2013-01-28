BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group sells 70 million shares
* SUCCESSFUL SALE OF 70 MILLION SHARES, DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING AND MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE
HELSINKI Jan 28 Finnish stainless steel firm Outokumpu proposed appointing Jorma Ollila, the former leader of Nokia, as its new board chairman.
Ollila was CEO of Nokia through the 1990s, as it grew into the world's top mobile phone company, a role it has since relinquished to Samsung. He later became chairman, a role he left last year.
Outokumpu's current chairman Ole Johansson said he will not be seeking another term. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
* SUCCESSFUL SALE OF 70 MILLION SHARES, DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING AND MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE
ZURICH, June 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: