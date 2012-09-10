European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
HELSINKI, Sept 10 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it would cut around 100 jobs in its general stainless unit to save costs.
Outokumpu said it will likely book non-recurring costs of around 5 million euros ($6.4 million) in the third quarter related to the job cuts. It said it expects cost savings of around 10 million euros as a result of the move.
In July, the company reported an underlying operating loss of 39 million euros for the April-June quarter and forecast weak conditions to continue in the current quarter, blaming weaker European demand and lower nickel prices. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)