HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu reported a fall in first-quarter profit and
forecast its second-quarter operational results would be
negative or break-even due to cheaper nickel.
Outokumpu's January-March operating profit was 3 million
euros ($3.97 million), down from 33 million euros a year ago. It
missed an average forecast of 9.6 million euros in a Reuters
analyst poll.
The Finnish company, which plans to buy ThyssenKrupp's
stainless steel business, also said it planned to cut
150-200 jobs at mills in Finland and the Netherlands.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
