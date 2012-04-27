HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu reported a fall in first-quarter profit and forecast its second-quarter operational results would be negative or break-even due to cheaper nickel.

Outokumpu's January-March operating profit was 3 million euros ($3.97 million), down from 33 million euros a year ago. It missed an average forecast of 9.6 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

The Finnish company, which plans to buy ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business, also said it planned to cut 150-200 jobs at mills in Finland and the Netherlands. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)