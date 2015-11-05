HELSINKI Nov 5 Loss-making stainless steel maker Outokumpu is expecting distributor destocking to ease off in the first quarter of next year, its acting chief executive told Reuters.

"We are seeing that the market is healthy and of course, the destocking situation cannot go on forever. This is something where we expect a normalization (next year), even maybe a situation where, if commodity prices rebound, there would be restocking, and that would then push volumes a little bit," Reinhard Florey, the chief financial officer and acting CEO said by phone.

"It's maybe too early to speculate, but there is naturally an expectation that this (destocking) would normalize and give a very clear view to the underlying demand in Q1. So there are expectations for more visibility for Q1."

Outokumpu earlier on Thursday reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly because low nickel prices are leading distributors to hold back orders. For the fourth quarter, the firm forecast flat delivery volumes compared with the third quarter and a negative underlying operating result. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)