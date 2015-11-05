HELSINKI Nov 5 Loss-making stainless steel
maker Outokumpu is expecting distributor destocking
to ease off in the first quarter of next year, its acting chief
executive told Reuters.
"We are seeing that the market is healthy and of course, the
destocking situation cannot go on forever. This is something
where we expect a normalization (next year), even maybe a
situation where, if commodity prices rebound, there would be
restocking, and that would then push volumes a little bit,"
Reinhard Florey, the chief financial officer and acting CEO said
by phone.
"It's maybe too early to speculate, but there is naturally
an expectation that this (destocking) would normalize and give a
very clear view to the underlying demand in Q1. So there are
expectations for more visibility for Q1."
Outokumpu earlier on Thursday reported a
larger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly because low nickel
prices are leading distributors to hold back orders. For the
fourth quarter, the firm forecast flat delivery volumes compared
with the third quarter and a negative underlying operating
result.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)