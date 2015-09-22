* Sees deeper Q3 loss, previously forecast smaller deficit
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Sept 22 Outokumpu, Europe's
largest stainless steel maker, warned on Tuesday its quarterly
loss will be deeper than expected, pummelling its shares and
raising questions about its management's response to weak market
conditions.
The Finnish company, struggling to turn around its business
following the acquisition of Thyssenkrupp's Inoxum
unit in 2012, forecast its third-quarter core operating loss
would deepen from the second quarter, having previously seen a
smaller deficit.
The 26 percent state-owned group cited a recent drop in
nickel prices as its primary problem, as this was making
distributors hold back orders, though it also noted production
issues and a strike had had an impact.
But some analysts said competitors had managed to cut costs
more successfully, while Outokumpu was stuck fixing old
problems.
The Inoxum acquisition was supposed to offer a route to
recovery, but the deal had to be partly reversed in 2013 after
the EU demanded an important mill in Italy be left out and
transferred back to Thyssenkrupp, undermining the sector
rationalisation which the purchase was supposed to usher in.
"Confidence in the company's leadership is being tested,"
said portfolio manager Mika Heikkila at Taaleritehdas Asset
Management, which has Outokumpu among the top 10 investments in
its Finnish value stock fund.
"Outokumpu can't do anything to the market situation, but
there shouldn't be any operative problems on top of that."
Shares in the company fell more than 16 percent to a record
low, dragging down others in the sector. Aperam was
down 9.5 percent and Acerinox down 8 percent.
Analysts also noted the EU's anti-dumping duties, launched
in March, had so far given little support to the industry, which
is battling poor demand and a China-led slowdown.
"We were expecting that the second quarter would have been
the bottom for the firm, but it wasn't," said Inderes analyst
Antti Viljakainen, who has an "increase" rating for the stock.
Outokumpu shares have fallen 90 percent since Mika
Seitovirta took over as chief executive in 2011.
"If they change the CEO now, the company would spend many
months without a skipper, which is not good," said Heikkila.
"Still, they can't keep issuing profit warnings again and
again."
