HELSINKI Feb 11 Outokumpu, the
Europe's largest stainless steel maker, on Thursday posted an
underlying loss from the fourth quarter and forecast more losses
in the first quarter, adding it aims to improve profitability
with new cost cuts.
Outokumpu, 26 percent owned by the Finnish state, has
suffered as a steep drop in the price of nickel, an ingredient
in stainless steel, has made distributors hold back orders,
while production problems have also harmed the business.
The fourth-quarter underlying operating loss was 11 million
euros ($12 million), compared to analysts' average expectation
of a loss of 38 million euros in Reuters poll.
Outokumpu said it estimated first-quarter delivery volumes
to be flat compared to the fourth quarter, and its core
operating result to remain negative.
"On an immediate term, we will take swift and precise
measures... The scale, details and time frame for the savings
and working capital reduction will be communicated in the next
couple of months," Roeland Baan, who started as the new chief
executive of the company in January, said in a statement.
Outokumpu shares were up 1.7 percent at 1018 GMT as the
broader Helsinki bourse was down 2.8 percent.
"Their capacity utilisation rate seems to be improving in
Calvert (U.S. mill), and I think the underlying market demand in
Europe has not deteriorated... It is also good that they see the
need for internal action," said Nordea analyst Johannes
Grasberger, who has a 'buy' rating on the stock.
($1 = 0.8834 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)