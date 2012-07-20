HELSINKI, July 20 Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu forecast weak business conditions would
persist in the third quarter after booking a wider underlying
quarterly operating loss, reflecting the weaker European economy
and lower nickel prices.
Outokumpu said on Friday its second-quarter underlying
operating loss reached 39 million euros ($47.8 million) compared
with a loss of 5 million a year earlier.
The company, which said it expects a loss of around the same
or slightly more in the third quarter, had warned last week that
its second-quarter results were weaker than expected.
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
