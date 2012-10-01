HELSINKI Oct 1 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it will propose divesting a mill in Terni, Italy instead of its Swedish operations to secure the acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's stainless arm Inoxum.

Outokumpu said the European Commission had informed it the plan to divest Swedish operations may not be sufficient as it is reviewing approval of the merger.

The Commission is due to rule on the acquisition by Nov 16. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)