HELSINKI/FRANKFURT, June 19 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Wednesday said it had not sought a partial waiver on a 1.25 billion euro ($1.67 billion) loan note to German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp.

German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Outokumpu asked ThyssenKrupp to cancel some of this debt, which was part of a deal for Outokumpu to acquire ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit, Inoxum.

"The article is purely speculative and uninformed," said spokeswoman Saara Tahvanainen. "Outokupu has not asked for any waiver regarding the loan note."

ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on Wednesday.

The acquisition of Inoxum, which closed late last year, was worth 2.72 billion euros, comprising 1 billion in cash and 491 million in shares in addition to the loan note.

The magazine report, without citing sources, said ThyssenKrupp might have to write down the value of this loan.

ThyssenKrupp said in its last annual report that the financial receivable outstanding, or Outokumpu's payment obligation under the deal, had a current value of around 1.2 billion euros.

It also said the value of the payment could be adjusted by up to 200 million euros depending on conditions imposed under merger control law.

Outokumpu agreed to sell the Terni steel mill in Italy, one of Europe's most modern, to appease regulators' anti-trust concerns. Earlier this month, it said bids for the mill so far had been unsatisfactory.

