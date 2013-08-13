FRANKFURT Aug 13 Finnish stainless steelmaker
Outokumpu is likely to get only 600-700 million euros
($800-$930 million) in the sale of its high-performance alloy
unit VDM, less than initially planned, three people familiar
with the deal told Reuters.
Private equity investors such as Lindsay Goldberg, KPS
Capital and Triton are among groups likely to hand in offers by
a September deadline, the people said. It is unclear whether
Apollo and Star Capital will also be among the bidders, they
added.
But Outokumpu's initial price expectation of 1 billion euros
is unlikely to be met, two of the sources said.
"The original business plan has an EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) target of 90
million, but due to the weak development of the sector that will
not be achieved", one of the sources said, adding that the
weaker earnings were weighing on the valuation of the asset.
Outokumpu is struggling to turn a profit from its 2012
acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's unit Inoxum, which made it the
world's No. 1 stainless steel maker.
Analysts have said that Outokumpu may have overpaid for
Inoxum, particularly since it was forced to agree to sell its
highly efficient Terni mill in Italy to appease regulators.
As negotiations on Terni drag on, the VDM sale may be a
first step of easing Outokumpu's strained financial position.
Outokumpu announced in May that it may sell VDM, which was
created as Vereinigte Deutsche Metallwerke in 1930 by a merger
of two German metal groups. In 1988, it was bought by Krupp, the
steelmaker that eventually merged with Thyssen.
Outokumpu VDM has about 2,000 employees and offers metal
products such as nickel alloys, titanium alloys or special
stainless steels, which are used n highly corrosive environments
among other in the chemical processing, oil and gas or the
energy sector.
An Outokumpu spokesman said: "The strategic review is
ongoing, and by the end of the year we will make decisions."
Investment bank Perella Weinberg, which is managing the
sale, as well as the private equity groups, declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7523 euros)
