HELSINKI, July 10 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said second-quarter results were weaker than expected due to economic uncertainty in Europe and lower nickel prices.

Outokumpu, which plans to merge with German group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit to better deal with overcapacity and price competition from Asia, said on Tuesday its underlying quarterly operational loss would be around 40 million euros ($49 million).

It previously forecast it would break even or post a slight loss. The results were due July 20.

"Continued economic uncertainty in Europe, the decline in the nickel price and destocking among distributors in the second quarter resulted in weaker than anticipated product and geographic mix and slightly lower stainless steel delivery volumes," it said.

Its shares were down 1.3 percent to 0.68 euro by 0735 GMT.

The loss would be 80 million euros including costs such as raw material-related inventory and one-off items, the company said. ($1 = 0.8130 euro)